Head-To-Head Comparison: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) versus Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Kennedy-Wilson 86.79% 41.92% 7.83%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vidler Water Resources and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.07 $10.00 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $450.90 million 6.64 $110.10 million $2.18 9.76

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Vidler Water Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment consists of co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the commingled funds and joint ventures that it manages; as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.