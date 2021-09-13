Head to Head Analysis: Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp 28.63% 9.21% 1.17% HomeStreet 29.10% 16.91% 1.64%

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and HomeStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp $82.92 million 3.18 $22.44 million N/A N/A HomeStreet $401.38 million 1.95 $79.99 million $3.85 9.80

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67

HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.75%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

