HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

ANGN traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $11.06. 6,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,504. The stock has a market cap of $329.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.