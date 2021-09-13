Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report $28.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $115.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

HBIO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 285,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.67 million, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

