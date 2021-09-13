Hartline Investment Corp Sells 149 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.87. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

