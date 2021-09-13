Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 379,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000. SoFi Technologies comprises 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 314,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,969,449. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

