Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $219.47. 3,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,049. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.