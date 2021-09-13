Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 7% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded up 7% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 285,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,780,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $91,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

