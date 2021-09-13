HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.19 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00079330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00124184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00177845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,842.54 or 1.00113063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.81 or 0.07166058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00914647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002955 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

