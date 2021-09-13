Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €131.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €157.50 ($185.29) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.19.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.