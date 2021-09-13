Handshake Tops One Day Trading Volume of $959,273.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Handshake has a market cap of $137.48 million and approximately $959,273.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.37 or 0.07217728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00390516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.18 or 0.01358883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00574003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.06 or 0.00462636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00335977 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,285,492 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.