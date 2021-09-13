Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $162,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 36.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Photronics by 19.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Photronics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,621. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $868.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

