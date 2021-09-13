Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $129,000 Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProSight Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProSight Global by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ProSight Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

