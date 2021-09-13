Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 141 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,484.10 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,517.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.