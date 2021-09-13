Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 141 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,484.10 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,517.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
