Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of GMBL opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $181.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

