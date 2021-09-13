Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $215,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period.

ADC opened at $70.19 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

