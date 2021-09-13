Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 497.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $312.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEIP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Truist decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.