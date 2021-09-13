Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

NYSE PWR opened at $115.80 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

