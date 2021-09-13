Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 13,914 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $729.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.09 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

