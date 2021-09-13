Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Electromed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Electromed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.