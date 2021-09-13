Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 563 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.46. The company has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

