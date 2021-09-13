Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 515 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,568. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

