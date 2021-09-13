Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $94.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.46. 413,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

