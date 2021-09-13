Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $43.79 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.15. 294,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.