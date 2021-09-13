Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $19.41 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $449.06. 13,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

