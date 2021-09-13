Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.15. 49,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,454. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

