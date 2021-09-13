Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.42. 295,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

