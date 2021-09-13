Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774 over the last 90 days. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.