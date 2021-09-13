Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $683,102.20 and approximately $548,814.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00150593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042507 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.