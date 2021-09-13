Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $198,602.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

