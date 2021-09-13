Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.