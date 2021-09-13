General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

