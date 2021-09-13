General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,183,000 after acquiring an additional 154,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD stock opened at $201.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

