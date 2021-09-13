Gemini Therapeutics’ (GMTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

