Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.45. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $318.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

