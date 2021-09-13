Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $303,822.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $303,822.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001881 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

