FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hormel Foods Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

