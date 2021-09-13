Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $216,261.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

