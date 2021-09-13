Function X Price Hits $0.68 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Function X has a market cap of $58.24 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,162.47 or 1.00042421 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00078269 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008729 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00072116 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007164 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005963 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
