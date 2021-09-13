Function X Price Hits $0.68 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Function X has a market cap of $58.24 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,162.47 or 1.00042421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00078269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

