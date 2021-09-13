FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.75

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $88.89, with a volume of 8279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.18.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

