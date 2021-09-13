FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,408% compared to the typical volume of 335 call options.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,782. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.