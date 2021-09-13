FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,408% compared to the typical volume of 335 call options.
Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,782. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.
In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
