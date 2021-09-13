Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,060

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital cut shares of Frontier Developments to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

FDEV opened at GBX 2,775 ($36.26) on Thursday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,559 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,647.36.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

