Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

