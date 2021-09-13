Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Head to Head Review

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 26.56 $326.20 million $2.71 52.32 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.62% 11.94% 11.63% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franco-Nevada and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 2 4 5 0 2.27 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus price target of $182.82, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

