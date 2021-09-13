Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 60,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FVIVU opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.