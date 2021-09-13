Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report sales of $116.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $893.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

