Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. 6,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,096. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

