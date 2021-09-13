FlypMe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,668.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $940,856.27 and $2,668.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

