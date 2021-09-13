Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.80 price target (up from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 3.00. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

