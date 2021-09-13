Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.80 price target (up from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.
