First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Raised by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 2.4% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. 4,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,454. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

